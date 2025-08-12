Desjardins Issues Positive Estimate for Lundin Gold Earnings

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now anticipates that the company will earn $3.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.56. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$45.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cormark lowered Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Veritas lowered Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.18.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$77.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$69.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.64. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$23.71 and a 1 year high of C$83.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Terrence Smith sold 40,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.06, for a total transaction of C$2,604,423.36. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.05, for a total value of C$105,070.00. Insiders have sold a total of 57,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,044 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

