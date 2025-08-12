Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives $129.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Diageo stock opened at $111.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo has a 52 week low of $96.45 and a 52 week high of $142.73. The company has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,600,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,627,000 after buying an additional 1,822,994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Diageo by 1,544.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 396,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,568,000 after acquiring an additional 372,555 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $36,050,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Diageo by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 649,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,605,000 after purchasing an additional 185,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,217,000 after purchasing an additional 165,839 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

