Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

DGII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Digi International

Digi International Stock Up 2.0%

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 67.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 868.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 20.0% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Digi International has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Digi International had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $107.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

