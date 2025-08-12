DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Stock Position Increased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 387.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 81,424 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 934,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 66,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.4%
NYSE DNP opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $10.04.
DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend
DNP Select Income Fund Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
