DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

Get Our Latest Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $139.92 on Friday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $115.59 and a one year high of $141.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.73%.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after purchasing an additional 28,410 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 710.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.