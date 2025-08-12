Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of DT stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $477.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $940,033.84. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1,423.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 761.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

