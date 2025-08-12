EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 690,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $121,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,198,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,977,000 after acquiring an additional 207,329 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP opened at $159.56 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.67 and a 12 month high of $192.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.54 and its 200-day moving average is $169.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.98.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $177.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $215.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $193.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.31.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

