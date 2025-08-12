Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Shares Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 64,988 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 33,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.
