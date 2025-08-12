Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Shares Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 64,988 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 33,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 435.6% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 73,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 95,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

