Elbit Systems (ESLT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Elbit Systems to post earnings of $2.57 per share and revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.27. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Elbit Systems to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $444.12 on Tuesday. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $186.90 and a 52 week high of $494.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $443.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 33.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,837,000 after purchasing an additional 34,049 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 98.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3,461.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

