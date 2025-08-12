Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 target price on shares of Emerald in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

EEX opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $916.40 million, a P/E ratio of 92.58 and a beta of 1.16. Emerald has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. Emerald had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEX. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerald by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

