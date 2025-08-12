Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ESRT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $8.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.70. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $11.62.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $153.54 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,711,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,915,000 after acquiring an additional 476,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,727,000 after acquiring an additional 79,525 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,105,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,850 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,791,000 after acquiring an additional 601,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6,189.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,805,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,385 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

