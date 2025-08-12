Employers (NYSE:EIG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of EIG opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $970.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.52. Employers has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.17 million. Employers had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 11.37%. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Employers will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In other Employers news, EVP John M. Mutschink sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $98,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,789 shares in the company, valued at $972,035.68. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIG. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the first quarter valued at $9,814,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $7,451,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 126,186 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 5,792.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 108,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 106,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $4,688,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

