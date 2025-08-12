Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $47.62.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 133.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 217,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,111,000 after buying an additional 26,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,145,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $260,751,000 after buying an additional 115,403 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,500,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $614,763,000 after buying an additional 193,463 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

