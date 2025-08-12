Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th.
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
