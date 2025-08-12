Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Energizer in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.63. Energizer has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.52. Energizer had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 181.90%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 34.58%.

Insider Transactions at Energizer

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $236,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,600. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 181,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,761,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,665,000 after buying an additional 433,324 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 254,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 100,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 32,772 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

