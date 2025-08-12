Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Enersys Stock Performance

Shares of Enersys stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.33. Enersys has a 12 month low of $76.57 and a 12 month high of $104.36.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.02 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This is a boost from Enersys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio is 10.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enersys

In related news, CEO Shawn M. O’connell purchased 475 shares of Enersys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,192.80. The trade was a 1.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrea J. Funk purchased 315 shares of Enersys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.20 per share, with a total value of $25,263.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,729. This represents a 0.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,085 shares of company stock valued at $89,726 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enersys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enersys during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Enersys by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enersys by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enersys during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Enersys by 197.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enersys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

