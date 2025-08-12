Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Get ENI alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on E

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE E opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.95. ENI has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $34.95.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.84%. Research analysts forecast that ENI will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ENI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ENI by 3.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ENI by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in ENI by 179.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ENI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

(Get Free Report)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.