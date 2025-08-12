Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2,054.6% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 191.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

