Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

EQR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 price target on Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.43.

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.4%

EQR opened at $62.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.85. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $59.41 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 33,057 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 269,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,350,000 after acquiring an additional 143,194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,921,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

