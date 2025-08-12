ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESE stock opened at $194.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.23. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $113.30 and a 1 year high of $198.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $296.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,973,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $473,211,000 after purchasing an additional 66,392 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 882,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after purchasing an additional 49,173 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at $90,067,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,634,000 after purchasing an additional 229,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

See Also

