Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Esquire Financial by 85.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 779,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after buying an additional 359,677 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 152.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,640,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ESQ shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

Insider Transactions at Esquire Financial

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Selig Zises sold 5,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $476,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,805.38. This trade represents a 14.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

ESQ stock opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.86 and a 12 month high of $106.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of ($24.94) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.92%.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

