Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Shares Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $139.41 and last traded at $139.41. 412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.00.

Exail Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.33.

Exail Technologies Company Profile

Exail Technologies provides robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace, and photonics technologies solutions in France and internationally. It offers components, products, and systems for naval defense, maritime, aerospace, photonics, land defense, and other industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

