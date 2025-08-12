Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Holdings Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,671,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 757,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.40% of Exelixis worth $1,058,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXEL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Exelixis Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of EXEL opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.29.
Insider Activity at Exelixis
In other news, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 18,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $805,136.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,781.20. This trade represents a 46.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 34,387 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $1,515,091.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 412,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,155,892.32. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 456,605 shares of company stock valued at $20,966,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Exelixis from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exelixis from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
