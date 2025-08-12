Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Holdings Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,671,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 757,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.40% of Exelixis worth $1,058,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXEL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of EXEL opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 18,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $805,136.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,781.20. This trade represents a 46.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 34,387 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $1,515,091.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 412,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,155,892.32. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 456,605 shares of company stock valued at $20,966,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Exelixis from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exelixis from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exelixis

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.