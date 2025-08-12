Extendicare FY2025 EPS Lifted by National Bank Financial

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Extendicare in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Extendicare’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Extendicare’s FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

EXE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$15.45 to C$16.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.15.

Extendicare Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EXE opened at C$13.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.26. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$7.58 and a 12 month high of C$15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02.

Extendicare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 61.20%.

Extendicare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

Featured Articles

