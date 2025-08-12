Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,500.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cormark downgraded Fairfax Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Fairfax Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Fairfax Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

FRFHF opened at $1,702.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,763.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1,574.82. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $1,080.00 and a 52-week high of $1,833.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $61.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $60.25 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 166.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

