Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $41,000 Position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.40. Bio-Techne Corp has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.74.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.14 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

Bio-Techne announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

