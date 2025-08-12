Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,355,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.61% of Ferrovial worth $865,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ferrovial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,114,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,076,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ferrovial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Ferrovial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ferrovial by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferrovial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Ferrovial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrovial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ferrovial Stock Up 0.6%

Ferrovial stock opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.17. Ferrovial SE has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $56.43.

Ferrovial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This is an increase from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd.

Ferrovial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.