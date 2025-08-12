Fidelis Insurance (FIHL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $604.62 million for the quarter.
Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Fidelis Insurance had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $658.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.57 million. On average, analysts expect Fidelis Insurance to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FIHL opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fidelis Insurance has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.10 and a beta of 0.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on FIHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.
Fidelis Insurance Company Profile
Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.
