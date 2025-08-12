Financial Review: Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) versus Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Arcosa and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcosa 0 0 3 0 3.00 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain 0 3 0 1 2.50

Arcosa currently has a consensus target price of $112.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.95%. Given Arcosa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arcosa is more favorable than Compagnie de Saint-Gobain.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcosa $2.57 billion 1.82 $93.70 million $1.88 50.94 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain $50.40 billion 1.11 $3.08 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Arcosa and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has higher revenue and earnings than Arcosa.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Arcosa shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Arcosa shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Arcosa pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Arcosa pays out 10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Arcosa and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcosa 3.45% 6.25% 3.19% Compagnie de Saint-Gobain N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arcosa beats Compagnie de Saint-Gobain on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction. The Engineered Structures segment offers utility structures, wind towers, traffic structures, and telecommunication structures for electricity transmission and distribution, wind power generation, highway road construction, and wireless communication markets. The Transportation Products segment offers inland barges, fiberglass barge covers, winches, marine hardware, and steel components for railcars and transportation equipment; cast components for industrial and mining sectors; and axles, circular forgings, and coupling devices for freight, tank, locomotive, and passenger rail transportation equipment, as well as other industrial uses. Arcosa, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and vehicles under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, and Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands. It also provides mortars and construction chemicals under the Weber, Chryso, and GCP brands; exterior products comprising asphalt and composite shingles, solar roofing solutions, roll roofing systems, and accessories under the CertainTeed and Brasilit brands; and pipes under the PAM brand, as well as abrasives, adhesives, sealants, tapes, composites, and films. In addition, the company provides interior and exterior systems for construction and housing sectors; ceramics under the SEFPRO brand; polymer shakes and shingle, and insulation cladding solutions; and barriers, terraces, and balustrades. Further, it distributes heavy building materials; plumbing, heating, ventilation, and sanitaryware products; timber and byproducts; bathrooms and kitchens; and site equipment, PPEs, and tools. The company was founded in 1665 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

