Financial Survey: Helport AI (NASDAQ:HPAI) vs. Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV)

Helport AI (NASDAQ:HPAI) and Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Helport AI and Rezolve AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helport AI 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rezolve AI 0 0 7 2 3.22

Rezolve AI has a consensus price target of $6.3571, suggesting a potential upside of 110.50%. Given Rezolve AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rezolve AI is more favorable than Helport AI.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helport AI $29.58 million 4.97 $7.37 million N/A N/A Rezolve AI $190,000.00 3,310.24 -$172.65 million N/A N/A

This table compares Helport AI and Rezolve AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Helport AI has higher revenue and earnings than Rezolve AI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of Helport AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Rezolve AI shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Helport AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.7% of Rezolve AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Helport AI has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rezolve AI has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Helport AI and Rezolve AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helport AI N/A N/A N/A Rezolve AI N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rezolve AI beats Helport AI on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helport AI

Helport AI Ltd. engages in the development of intelligent products, solutions, and a digital platform for customer contact centers. The firm offers AI Assist, a software that provides tailored AI-powered guidance and oversight for contact center interactions and customer experience, with functions including agent assistant, quality assurance (QA) assistant, supervisor assistant, and knowledge base assistant. It also operates Helphub Crowdsourcing Platform, an AI integrated contact center business process outsourcing (BPO) platform that serves both companies providing and seeking BPO services. The company was founded in September 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Rezolve AI

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap. The company enables retailers, brands, and manufacturers to create dynamic connections with consumers across mobile and desktop devices. Rezolve Ai was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

