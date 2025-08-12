Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.2222.

FLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Flagstar Financial from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Flagstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Flagstar Financial in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

Flagstar Financial Price Performance

Shares of FLG stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Flagstar Financial has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.33 million. Flagstar Financial had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Flagstar Financial will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLG. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Flagstar Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Flagstar Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Flagstar Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Financial Company Profile

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

