Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FLR. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $52.00 target price on Fluor in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $41.65 on Friday. Fluor has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Fluor’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluor news, Chairman David E. Constable sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $2,011,446.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 792,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,272,526.97. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $859,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,919.69. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,320 shares of company stock worth $4,870,182. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLR. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 2,695.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

