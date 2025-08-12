Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Flywire from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Flywire from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Flywire from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $11.66 on Friday. Flywire has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Flywire had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In other news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,395. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Flywire by 850.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Flywire by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

