Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fortuna Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Fortuna Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. Fortuna Mining has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Fortuna Mining had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Mining will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Mining by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Mining by 44.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,815,000 after buying an additional 2,171,847 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

