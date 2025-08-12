FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE FSK opened at $17.53 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.23). FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.0%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 268,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

