fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FUBO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on fuboTV from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

fuboTV Stock Down 2.6%

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $3.58 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

In related news, Director Daniel V. Leff sold 75,339 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $311,903.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 375,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,135.30. The trade was a 16.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Diane Onopchenko sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 283,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,109,634.40. The trade was a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,400 shares of company stock worth $985,323. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 44,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,676,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,663 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 160,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

