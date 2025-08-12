FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Linde Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get Linde alerts:

Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Linde in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $16.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.41. The consensus estimate for Linde’s current full-year earnings is $16.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q1 2026 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.63.

LIN stock opened at $470.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $467.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.22. The stock has a market cap of $220.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 68,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,557 shares of company stock worth $28,037,479. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.67%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

