FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Kits Eyecare Issued By Cormark

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSE:KIT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kits Eyecare in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.21.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Kits Eyecare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.

In other Kits Eyecare news, Senior Officer Tai Charles Silvey sold 2,673 shares of Kits Eyecare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$44,104.50.

