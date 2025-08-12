FY2025 Earnings Forecast for MDA Space Issued By Desjardins

Get MDA Space alerts:

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of MDA Space in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MDA Space’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for MDA Space’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

MDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$33.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MDA Space from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$42.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.22.

MDA Space Stock Down 0.0%

MDA Space stock opened at C$42.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.83. MDA Space has a 52-week low of C$14.01 and a 52-week high of C$48.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.47. The firm has a market cap of C$5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Holly Lynn Johnson sold 31,200 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.70, for a total value of C$957,840.00. Also, Senior Officer Minda Marie Suchan sold 40,000 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.64, for a total transaction of C$1,225,608.00. Insiders have sold a total of 306,000 shares of company stock worth $9,024,768 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDA Space Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.