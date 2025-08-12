FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Ondas Issued By Northland Capmk

Get Ondas alerts:

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Ondas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Ondas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Ondas’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 232.07% and a negative net margin of 412.92%. The business had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Ondas in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

ONDS opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. Ondas has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $615.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 154.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

