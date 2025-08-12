FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Savaria Issued By Stifel Canada

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Stifel Canada lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Savaria in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.17.

Savaria Price Performance

SIS opened at C$21.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$14.97 and a 52-week high of C$23.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Savaria

In other news, Director Alain Tremblay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total transaction of C$196,092.00. Corporate insiders own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

About Savaria

Savaria Corp designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility. Its products include home elevators, wheelchair lifts, commercial elevators, ceiling lifts, stairlifts, and van conversions. The company’s operating segments are the Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling, divisions.

Further Reading

