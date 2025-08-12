FY2025 EPS Estimates for HURN Lowered by Barrington Research

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $7.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.54. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

HURN stock opened at $131.19 on Monday. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $102.50 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $64,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,537.87. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,349.92. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,708 shares of company stock valued at $633,121 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

