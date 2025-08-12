FY2025 EPS Estimates for Joby Aviation Cut by HC Wainwright

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Joby Aviation in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.73). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Joby Aviation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Joby Aviation’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 2.3%

JOBY opened at $17.02 on Monday. Joby Aviation has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 447,083.78% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 72,329 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 5,161.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 33,443 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Eric Allison sold 27,538 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $329,629.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 660,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,901,109.72. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,102 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $52,448.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 84,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,316.84. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,038,210 shares of company stock worth $22,228,265 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.