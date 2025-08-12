FY2025 EPS Estimates for McEwen Mining Boosted by Analyst

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for McEwen Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of McEwen Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

Shares of MUX opened at C$14.42 on Monday. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of C$9.13 and a 12 month high of C$16.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$545.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

