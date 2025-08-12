FY2025 EPS Estimates for OR Royalties Reduced by Analyst

OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OR Royalties in a report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for OR Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for OR Royalties’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.
OR has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OR Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OR Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.
OR Royalties Stock Performance
NYSE:OR opened at $30.64 on Monday. OR Royalties has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31.
OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). OR Royalties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.25 million.
Institutional Trading of OR Royalties
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of OR Royalties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OR Royalties Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.
About OR Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
