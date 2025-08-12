FY2025 EPS Estimates for Pason Systems Decreased by Analyst

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Pason Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ FY2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSI. TD Securities lowered Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$11.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.32. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$10.43 and a one year high of C$15.47. The firm has a market cap of C$922.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pason Systems

In related news, Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.02, for a total transaction of C$26,444.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.33, for a total value of C$32,058.00. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $238,472 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

