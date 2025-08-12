FY2025 EPS Estimates for SLR Investment Raised by B. Riley

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of SLR Investment in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Adams now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SLR Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. SLR Investment has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $17.94.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.38 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 39.93% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.0%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 101.23%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SLR Investment by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in SLR Investment by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 341,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

