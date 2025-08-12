FY2025 EPS Estimates for Talkspace Decreased by Analyst

Get Talkspace alerts:

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Talkspace in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Talkspace’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Talkspace’s FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.01). Talkspace had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.08 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talkspace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Talkspace Stock Performance

TALK opened at $2.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. Talkspace has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $411.61 million, a P/E ratio of 123.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Talkspace

In other news, CMO Katelyn Watson sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $128,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 433,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,190.10. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

