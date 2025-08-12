FY2025 EPS Forecast for Centerra Gold Increased by Analyst

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report released on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.76.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$9.71 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.72 and a 1 year high of C$10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.35.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

