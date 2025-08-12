Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Geopark were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Geopark by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 13,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Geopark by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 120,518 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Geopark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Geopark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Geopark by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Geopark Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $11.72.

Geopark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. Geopark had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Geopark Ltd will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Geopark’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Geopark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

